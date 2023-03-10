Railway Pension Investments Ltd Takes $2.26 Million Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $2,038,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 440.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 132.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $60,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,471.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $60,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,471.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $543,842.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,302,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,564,979 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Iron Mountain Stock Down 1.9 %

IRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $52.82 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.00%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Stories

