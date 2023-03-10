Railway Pension Investments Ltd Takes $772,000 Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,040,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,240,000 after acquiring an additional 736,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,480,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,595,000 after acquiring an additional 258,643 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 5.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,938,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,231,000 after acquiring an additional 283,352 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 6.9% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,390,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,080,000 after acquiring an additional 219,733 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 7.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,973,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,842,000 after acquiring an additional 209,200 shares during the period. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HRL opened at $39.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $39.70 and a 12-month high of $55.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.18.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.63.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

