Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.93

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and traded as low as $4.92. Rakuten Group shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 13,287 shares trading hands.
Rakuten Group Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.73. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Rakuten Group Company Profile
Rakuten Group, Inc engages in the business of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment manages e-commerce (EC), online cash-back, travel booking, and portal and digital content sites. The FinTech segment provides services over the Internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, and electronic money.
