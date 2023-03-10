Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Rallybio in a report released on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang expects that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Rallybio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.62) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rallybio’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.14.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RLYB. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rallybio in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

RLYB stock opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.30. Rallybio has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $208.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of -1.95.

In other Rallybio news, Director Kush Parmar sold 100,000 shares of Rallybio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,378,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,507,545.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Rallybio by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 402,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rallybio by 17.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Rallybio by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 463.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Rallybio by 631.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering therapies that enhance the lives of patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

