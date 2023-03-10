Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Short Interest Down 63.0% in February

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the February 13th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays cut Randstad from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Get Randstad alerts:

Randstad Stock Up 4.5 %

RANJY stock traded up $1.41 on Friday, reaching $32.68. 2,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,931. Randstad has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.79.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.