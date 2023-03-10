Ratan Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Ratan Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies comprises about 1.4% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,257,681,000 after purchasing an additional 115,259 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,150,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $572,104,000 after acquiring an additional 160,146 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,734,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $514,741,000 after acquiring an additional 983,521 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,725,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $271,565,000 after acquiring an additional 339,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,540,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $242,384,000 after acquiring an additional 50,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

Keysight Technologies stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.08. 216,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.