Ratan Capital Management LP Sells 223,851 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Ratan Capital Management LP decreased its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,851 shares during the period. Shift4 Payments comprises about 5.2% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ratan Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Shift4 Payments worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,274,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,925 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 20.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,871,000 after buying an additional 331,352 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 21.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,571,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,310,000 after purchasing an additional 274,182 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 22.7% in the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,421,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,426,000 after buying an additional 263,062 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOUR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.23.

In other Shift4 Payments news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 36.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FOUR stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.85. 754,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,098. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $73.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

