Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Investec cut Rathbones Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rathbones Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Rathbones Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.45) to GBX 2,050 ($24.65) in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Rathbones Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,000.00.

Get Rathbones Group alerts:

Rathbones Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RTBBF opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.35. Rathbones Group has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $20.35.

Rathbones Group Company Profile

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbones Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbones Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.