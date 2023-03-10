Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of RAVE stock opened at $1.50 on Monday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $2.28. The company has a market cap of $21.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54.

Get Rave Restaurant Group alerts:

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 75.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group

In other news, insider Specialty Insurance C. Hallmark sold 252,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $403,884.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Rave Restaurant Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 21,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares during the period. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rave Restaurant Group

(Get Rating)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.