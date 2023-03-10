Raymond James Cuts Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Price Target to C$7.00

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 32.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DXT. TD Securities dropped their price target on Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Dexterra Group from C$6.40 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on Dexterra Group from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on Dexterra Group from C$9.00 to C$8.40 in a research report on Friday.

Dexterra Group Stock Performance

DXT traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$5.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,670. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.57. The stock has a market cap of C$345.07 million, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33. Dexterra Group has a twelve month low of C$5.02 and a twelve month high of C$8.28.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

