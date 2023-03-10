Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) SVP Andrea Loewen Sells 19,036 Shares of Stock

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) SVP Andrea Loewen sold 19,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total transaction of $1,588,173.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,496.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $84.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.19. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $95.00.

Institutional Trading of Reata Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5,442.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

