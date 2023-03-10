Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Osisko Gold Royalties (OR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE: OR) in the last few weeks:

2/28/2023 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2023 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target lowered by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$25.00 to C$23.00.

2/27/2023 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$22.50 to C$22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2023 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$22.00 to C$23.00.

2/15/2023 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$21.00.

1/31/2023 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$21.50 to C$22.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$19.50 to C$20.00.

1/13/2023 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$22.00 to C$23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

TSE OR opened at C$17.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52-week low of C$11.90 and a 52-week high of C$18.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.82.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 46.81%.

Insider Activity at Osisko Gold Royalties

In other news, Director Sean Roosen sold 3,570 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.31, for a total value of C$65,366.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 561,644 shares in the company, valued at C$10,283,701.64. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,070 shares of company stock worth $615,592. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

