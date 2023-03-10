Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Osisko Gold Royalties (OR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE: OR) in the last few weeks:
- 2/28/2023 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2023 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target lowered by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$25.00 to C$23.00.
- 2/27/2023 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$22.50 to C$22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/27/2023 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$22.00 to C$23.00.
- 2/15/2023 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$21.00.
- 1/31/2023 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$21.50 to C$22.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/23/2023 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$19.50 to C$20.00.
- 1/13/2023 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$22.00 to C$23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance
TSE OR opened at C$17.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52-week low of C$11.90 and a 52-week high of C$18.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.82.
Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 46.81%.
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.
