Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Scout24 (G24)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Scout24 (ETR: G24):

3/2/2023 – Scout24 was given a new €52.50 ($55.85) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

3/1/2023 – Scout24 was given a new €75.00 ($79.79) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/28/2023 – Scout24 was given a new €71.00 ($75.53) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/28/2023 – Scout24 was given a new €62.00 ($65.96) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/28/2023 – Scout24 was given a new €79.00 ($84.04) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/28/2023 – Scout24 was given a new €57.30 ($60.96) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/28/2023 – Scout24 was given a new €57.70 ($61.38) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/28/2023 – Scout24 was given a new €61.00 ($64.89) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/21/2023 – Scout24 was given a new €75.00 ($79.79) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/8/2023 – Scout24 was given a new €57.30 ($60.96) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/30/2023 – Scout24 was given a new €57.70 ($61.38) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/26/2023 – Scout24 was given a new €79.00 ($84.04) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/25/2023 – Scout24 was given a new €71.00 ($75.53) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/19/2023 – Scout24 was given a new €61.00 ($64.89) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Scout24 Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of G24 stock traded down €0.50 ($0.53) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €52.50 ($55.85). 66,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.31. Scout24 SE has a one year low of €46.12 ($49.06) and a one year high of €62.42 ($66.40). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €51.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €52.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

