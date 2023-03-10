Redcentric (LON:RCN) Hits New 1-Year High at $144.00

Shares of Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 144 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 141 ($1.70), with a volume of 30948 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141.75 ($1.70).
Redcentric Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 136.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 120.91. The stock has a market cap of £219.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,795.00 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.72.
Redcentric Company Profile
Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network, managed WAN, secure remote access, and managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of cloud consultancy and migration, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation, data backup, managed Microsoft 365, disaster recovery, platform as a service, and virtual desktop services.
Recommended Stories
- FuelCell Energy Gains Traction, Shares Surge
- Solo Brands May Remind Investors Why Cash is King
- Someone Is Buying The Dip In MongoDB
- Cameco: Is the New Uranium Bull Market Here to Stay?
- Etsy Stock: Crafty Bargain or Piece of Junk?
Receive News & Ratings for Redcentric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redcentric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.