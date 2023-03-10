Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,006 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.6 %

American Electric Power stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.26. The company had a trading volume of 509,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,369. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.70. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The company has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.44.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 73.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.73.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,838,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $4,564,480.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,897 shares of company stock worth $5,723,900 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

