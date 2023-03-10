REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.86.

Shares of RGNX traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.62. 234,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,332. The company has a market cap of $896.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average is $23.76. REGENXBIO has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $35.73.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.10. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 45.51% and a negative net margin of 248.68%. The firm had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,588,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,683,000 after purchasing an additional 17,377 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,267,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,792,000 after buying an additional 15,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,801,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,197,000 after buying an additional 147,728 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,359,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,836,000 after purchasing an additional 105,487 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 733,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,629,000 after purchasing an additional 25,672 shares during the period. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

