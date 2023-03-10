Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Dyne Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DYN)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dyne Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 5th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae forecasts that the company will earn ($2.42) per share for the year. Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dyne Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.28) per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James upgraded Dyne Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

NASDAQ:DYN opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $768.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.28. Dyne Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Mcneill sold 10,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $140,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,428. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, Director Jason P. Rhodes acquired 934,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $10,000,016.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 934,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Mcneill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $140,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,213 shares of company stock valued at $500,690. Corporate insiders own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

