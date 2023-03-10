Research Analysts Set Expectations for First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued on Monday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2024 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$31.00.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 8.4 %

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

Shares of FM opened at C$27.47 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$18.67 and a 52 week high of C$45.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.39.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.