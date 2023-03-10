Reserve Rights Trading Down 20.6% This Week (RSR)

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. In the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded down 20.6% against the dollar. One Reserve Rights token can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Reserve Rights has a total market capitalization of $163.88 million and approximately $10.63 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Reserve Rights alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.22 or 0.00425713 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,760.49 or 0.28775402 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Reserve Rights Profile

Reserve Rights’ launch date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,611,899,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Reserve Rights is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases.

At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens.

Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens’ value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing.”

Reserve Rights Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reserve Rights should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reserve Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Reserve Rights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reserve Rights and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.