Resources Management Corp CT ADV Raises Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,498 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth approximately $212,851,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in NIKE by 487.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $178,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,322 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 187.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $194,926,000 after buying an additional 1,528,375 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $118,416,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 221.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $118.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $139.86.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

