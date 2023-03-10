Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 60 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,261,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,549,959,000 after purchasing an additional 199,805 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,519,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,576,339,000 after purchasing an additional 535,742 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in ResMed by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,157,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $242,656,000 after purchasing an additional 22,794 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in ResMed by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 634,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE:RMD opened at $212.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.37 and its 200 day moving average is $219.99. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $262.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.17.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $330,645.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 226,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,863,029.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total value of $1,273,243.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at $98,022,884. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $330,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 226,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,863,029.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,119 shares of company stock worth $6,338,477. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.17.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

