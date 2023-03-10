Reviewing International Consolidated Companies (INCC) & Its Competitors

International Consolidated Companies (OTCMKTS:INCC – Get Rating) is one of 197 public companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare International Consolidated Companies to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for International Consolidated Companies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Consolidated Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A International Consolidated Companies Competitors 743 3865 5983 104 2.51

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 18.32%. Given International Consolidated Companies’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe International Consolidated Companies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio International Consolidated Companies N/A N/A 0.00 International Consolidated Companies Competitors $1.08 billion $75.65 million 1,001.29

This table compares International Consolidated Companies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

International Consolidated Companies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than International Consolidated Companies. International Consolidated Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares International Consolidated Companies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Consolidated Companies N/A N/A N/A International Consolidated Companies Competitors -2.60% -19.75% -0.02%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.7% of International Consolidated Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of International Consolidated Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

International Consolidated Companies peers beat International Consolidated Companies on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

International Consolidated Companies Company Profile

International Consolidated Cos., Inc. engages in the provision of venture capital funding for qualified projects in the expanding legal cannabis industry. It focuses on acquiring and expanding businesses that offer services and technologies to assist medical marijuana growers and patients. The company was founded by Antonio F. Uccello III on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

