Ribbon Finance (RBN) Price Tops $0.19

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Ribbon Finance has a market capitalization of $65.30 million and approximately $527,575.83 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ribbon Finance token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000957 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

About Ribbon Finance

Ribbon Finance’s genesis date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

