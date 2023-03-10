RIT Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:RITPF) Trading 0.9% Higher

RIT Capital Partners plc (OTCMKTS:RITPF – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$23.42 and last traded at C$23.42. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 540 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Investec lowered RIT Capital Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Get RIT Capital Partners alerts:

RIT Capital Partners Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$24.59.

RIT Capital Partners Company Profile

RIT Capital Partners plc is an investment trust listed on the London Stock Exchange with net assets of some �1.9 billion. It is chaired by Lord Rothschild, whose family interests retain a significant holding. For 2011 it won the Best Large Trust award from the Investment Trust Journal, for its outstanding performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RIT Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIT Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.