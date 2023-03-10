Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 5,969,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the previous session’s volume of 2,174,511 shares.The stock last traded at $56.15 and had previously closed at $58.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on RBA. Northcoast Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Scotiabank raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.83.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Announces Dividend

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $443.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.21 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 37.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 26.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 11.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,816,000 after acquiring an additional 37,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

