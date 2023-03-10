River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Acquires 1,057 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $2,125,000. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $119.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $179.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.52.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 54,256 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $6,782,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,833,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,179,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,117,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 54,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $6,782,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,833,435 shares in the company, valued at $854,179,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,969,363 shares of company stock valued at $239,852,264 over the last ninety days. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.