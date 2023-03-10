River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Acquires 5,039 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 0.06% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 267.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.08.

Insider Activity

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 9,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $353,516.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,160.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APAM opened at $31.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.37. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $40.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.83.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 96.97%. The firm had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.45%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.09%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Featured Stories

