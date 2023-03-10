River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Acquires New Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DXC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,186,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in DXC Technology during the third quarter worth $33,834,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in DXC Technology during the third quarter worth $30,653,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 13.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,285,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,344 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 52.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,481,000 after acquiring an additional 640,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $26.39 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.30 and its 200-day moving average is $27.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.95.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $968,265.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,564,568.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DXC. TheStreet raised shares of DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.45.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

