River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $3.37 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,134 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 239.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in American Express by 150.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $172.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.55 and a 200-day moving average of $155.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $128.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $194.35.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens downgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.