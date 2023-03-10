River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Increases Stock Holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,235 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in IMAX were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in IMAX by 179.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,736,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in IMAX by 20.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,477,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,860,000 after purchasing an additional 254,588 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in IMAX by 30.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 959,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,169,000 after purchasing an additional 223,813 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in IMAX by 16.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,540,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 212,370 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in IMAX by 338.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 208,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 160,961 shares during the period. 75.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on IMAX. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.

IMAX Stock Down 3.5 %

IMAX opened at $17.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.51. IMAX Co. has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $98.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.97 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IMAX

In other IMAX news, insider Mark Welton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,672.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 7,697 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $141,009.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Welton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,672.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

See Also

