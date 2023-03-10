River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Lowers Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Yum China were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 140.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 146,410 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Yum China by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 5.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,934,000 after acquiring an additional 20,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE:YUMC opened at $57.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.54.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Yum China’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.52%.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In other news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,243,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,302,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on YUMC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Yum China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Further Reading

