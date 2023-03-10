River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 211,081 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,081 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,100,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 19.4% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 35,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 30.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iQIYI by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.70 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.80 to $5.10 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. HSBC increased their price target on iQIYI from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on iQIYI from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

iQIYI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.49. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.33.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About iQIYI

(Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.