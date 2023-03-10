Rjc Gis Holdings Llc Sells 320,600 Shares of HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 320,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $3,472,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,121,695 shares in the company, valued at $109,617,956.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rjc Gis Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HireRight alerts:

On Wednesday, March 8th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 39,000 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $415,740.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 36,500 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $404,055.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 57,000 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $636,690.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 26,600 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $289,940.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 5,200 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $58,708.00.

On Thursday, February 9th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 1,000 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $11,970.00.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 10 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $120.20.

On Friday, January 13th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 17,062 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $205,085.24.

HireRight Trading Up 7.5 %

HRT traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,712. HireRight Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 million, a PE ratio of -43.76 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.88.

Institutional Trading of HireRight

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in HireRight by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at $485,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of HireRight by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 26,639 shares during the period. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. increased its position in shares of HireRight by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 32,109,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,000 shares during the period. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HireRight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HireRight currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

About HireRight

(Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.