Robert W. Baird Boosts ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Price Target to $68.00

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ESAB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ESAB from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

ESAB stock opened at $61.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion and a PE ratio of 16.61. ESAB has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $63.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. ESAB’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 4,721 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $272,165.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,576.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $48,227.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 4,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $272,165.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,576.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,729 shares of company stock valued at $596,645 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESAB. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESAB by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of ESAB by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of ESAB by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of ESAB by 2.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ESAB by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

