Robert W. Baird Cuts Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target to $12.00

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s current price.
ARHS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut their target price on Arhaus from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Arhaus from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.21.
Arhaus Trading Down 20.0 %
Shares of Arhaus stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.69. Arhaus has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $15.27.
About Arhaus
Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.
