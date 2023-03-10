Robert W. Baird Cuts Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target to $12.00

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s current price.

ARHS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut their target price on Arhaus from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Arhaus from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

Shares of Arhaus stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.69. Arhaus has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $15.27.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Arhaus by 33.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 137,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 34,242 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arhaus by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 52,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Arhaus by 94.0% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 218,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 105,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Arhaus by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

