Robert W. Baird Raises Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target to $80.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.09.

Guidewire Software Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of GWRE opened at $73.07 on Tuesday. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $97.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -36.54 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.13. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $195.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.49 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $96,827.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,979 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $182,910.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,142,166.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $96,827.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,282 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 6.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth about $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

