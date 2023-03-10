Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 17

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.20) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Robert Walters’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Robert Walters Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of RWA stock opened at GBX 504 ($6.06) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 513.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 513.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.16. The stock has a market cap of £377.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 964.71, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.25. Robert Walters has a twelve month low of GBX 418.08 ($5.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 750 ($9.02).

Robert Walters Company Profile

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

