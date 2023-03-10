Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 17

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.20) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Robert Walters’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Robert Walters Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of RWA stock opened at GBX 504 ($6.06) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 513.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 513.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.16. The stock has a market cap of £377.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 964.71, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.25. Robert Walters has a twelve month low of GBX 418.08 ($5.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 750 ($9.02).
Robert Walters Company Profile
Featured Stories
- FuelCell Energy Gains Traction, Shares Surge
- Solo Brands May Remind Investors Why Cash is King
- Someone Is Buying The Dip In MongoDB
- Cameco: Is the New Uranium Bull Market Here to Stay?
- Etsy Stock: Crafty Bargain or Piece of Junk?
Receive News & Ratings for Robert Walters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Walters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.