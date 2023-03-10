Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $48.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RBLX. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Roblox from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Roblox Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $39.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.36. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 1.72. Roblox has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 200.01%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,152,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,802,561.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,152,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,802,561.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $20,977,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 619,378 shares of company stock worth $23,576,761 in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,442,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,303,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,567,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870,164 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,580,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,474,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,733,000 after buying an additional 1,069,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

