Rocket Pool (RPL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10.93 Million

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Rocket Pool token can now be bought for about $35.94 or 0.00174969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $689.60 million and approximately $10.93 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded down 12.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.77 or 0.00429613 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,865.27 or 0.29039032 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 19,113,413 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,185,084 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service.

The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes.”

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.