Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMHB) Short Interest Update

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMHB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the February 13th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Rocky Mountain High Brands Stock Performance
Shares of RMHB remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 54,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,365. Rocky Mountain High Brands has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.
About Rocky Mountain High Brands
