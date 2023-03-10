Roots (TSE:ROOT) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT – Get Rating) shot up 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.04 and last traded at C$3.03. 402 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 12,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROOT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Roots from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Roots from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Roots from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Roots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Get Roots alerts:

Roots Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$126.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.89.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.