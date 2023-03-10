Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €67.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($71.28) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HEN3. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($71.28) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays set a €61.00 ($64.89) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 9th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($74.47) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($65.96) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($69.15) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday.

HEN3 stock opened at €68.04 ($72.38) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($109.57) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($137.93). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €66.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €65.10.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

