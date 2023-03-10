Royal Bank of Canada Increases Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target to C$48.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AND. Eight Capital set a C$62.00 price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$59.00 to C$54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Andlauer Healthcare Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$57.43.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Andlauer Healthcare Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:AND opened at C$47.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.03, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a one year low of C$37.57 and a one year high of C$55.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$943.29 million, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.66.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Andlauer Healthcare Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Barr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.50, for a total value of C$242,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$994,153. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.