Royal Bank of Canada Increases Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target to C$48.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AND. Eight Capital set a C$62.00 price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$59.00 to C$54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Andlauer Healthcare Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$57.43.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of TSE:AND opened at C$47.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.03, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a one year low of C$37.57 and a one year high of C$55.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$943.29 million, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.66.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Dividend Announcement
Insider Transactions at Andlauer Healthcare Group
In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Barr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.50, for a total value of C$242,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$994,153. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
Featured Stories
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.