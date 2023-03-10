Royal Bank of Canada Increases WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$198.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$190.00 to C$198.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WSP. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of WSP Global to a “sell” rating and set a C$147.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$187.55.

Shares of TSE:WSP traded down C$0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$173.23. 152,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,386. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$169.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$162.62. WSP Global has a one year low of C$130.65 and a one year high of C$181.00. The stock has a market cap of C$21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

