Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €11.00 Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) received a €11.00 ($11.70) target price from Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.10% from the company’s current price.

CBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €11.60 ($12.34) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group set a €15.60 ($16.60) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €9.50 ($10.11) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays set a €11.00 ($11.70) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($15.96) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of CBK traded down €0.18 ($0.19) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €11.72 ($12.46). 5,405,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of €8.60. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of €5.17 ($5.50) and a 52 week high of €11.67 ($12.41). The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.40.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

