Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $34.22

Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.22 and last traded at $34.25, with a volume of 842545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet cut Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 419.00, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.42.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Royalty Pharma

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,000.00%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $870,320.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,679.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $870,320.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,679.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $1,679,619.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,969.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 210.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the third quarter valued at $39,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

