Ryan Junk Sells 10,290 Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Stock

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) COO Ryan Junk sold 10,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $293,779.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,543. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Xponential Fitness Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of XPOF traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.64. 530,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.11.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPOF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Xponential Fitness by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 35,885 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,886,000 after buying an additional 87,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Xponential Fitness

Several brokerages have issued reports on XPOF. Citigroup lifted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Xponential Fitness to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Xponential Fitness from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

(Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.