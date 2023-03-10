SafeMoon V2 (SFM) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

SafeMoon V2 (SFM) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 10th. Over the last week, SafeMoon V2 has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. SafeMoon V2 has a total market cap of $123.46 million and $484,488.91 worth of SafeMoon V2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeMoon V2 token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.70 or 0.00431321 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,860.16 or 0.29154467 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000096 BTC.

SafeMoon V2 Token Profile

SafeMoon V2’s launch date was February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon V2’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,824,893,031 tokens. SafeMoon V2’s official message board is safemoon.medium.com. SafeMoon V2’s official Twitter account is @safemoon. The Reddit community for SafeMoon V2 is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon. SafeMoon V2’s official website is safemoon.com.

Buying and Selling SafeMoon V2

According to CryptoCompare, “SFM is the native token of SafeMoon, a community-focused DeFi token launched in 2021. The SafeMoon protocol combines RFI tokenomics and an auto-liquidity generating protocol, and has three functions that occur during each trade: Reflection, LP Acquisition, and Burn. The protocol offers token holders up to 80% APY depending on the number of coins held and has a coin-burning strategy, making it a deflationary digital currency. SafeMoon plans to develop an NFT exchange, charity projects, and crypto educational apps as part of its expanding ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon V2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon V2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeMoon V2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

