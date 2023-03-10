Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Sagaliam Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAGA remained flat at $10.44 during midday trading on Friday. Sagaliam Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average is $10.18.

Institutional Trading of Sagaliam Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Sagaliam Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sagaliam Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $225,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sagaliam Acquisition by 141.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $319,000. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sagaliam Acquisition

Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the telecommunications, media, and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

