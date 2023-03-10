Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 725 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $132,812.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,084,183,632.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.62, for a total transaction of $135,299.50.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.10, for a total value of $136,372.50.

On Monday, February 27th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total value of $118,225.75.

On Friday, February 24th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $116,710.50.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.33, for a total transaction of $118,414.25.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $122,967.25.

On Monday, February 13th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $123,126.75.

On Friday, February 10th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.91, for a total value of $121,009.75.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $123,409.50.

On Monday, February 6th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $122,873.00.

Salesforce Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $178.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.48. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $222.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 851.09, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,571,860,000 after buying an additional 1,103,556 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Salesforce by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Salesforce by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,447,733,000 after purchasing an additional 585,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,416,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,304,561,000 after buying an additional 450,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

